New Music: Alessia Cara’s “How Far I’ll Go” for the Disney Film “Moana”

Alessia Cara contributed to the soundtrack “How Far I’ll Go” of forthcoming Disney film “Moana” due to be released worldwide this Thanksgiving. The track sung by Alessia Cara is actually a second version that will be heard in the end credits of the movie.

The original version is sung by the actress voicing for the lead character “Moana.” You will hear it somewhere in the actual movie.

Walt Disney Music Records released the track on iTunes a day before yesterday (October 28th, 2016). Go to iTunes to purchase your copy!

“I know, everybody on this island has a role on this island, so maybe I can roll with mine, I can lead with pride, I can make us strong, I’ll be satisfied if I play along” sings the beautiful Alessia Cara delivering impressive vocals also intensified overcoming adversity in one’s goals.

The track is an empowering tropical R&B ballad that shares a message to focus on your goals and forget about everything. Alessia Cara definitely put the life into the track with her brilliant singing.

After listening to the song, I would say it’s going to be another hit by Ms. Cara. “Wild Things” and “Scars to Your Beautiful” are already the two smashes this year by the songstress. Wishing her best of luck!

Listen: “How Far I’ll Go” By Alessia Cara