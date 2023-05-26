Music: “Trust You” by Rom Thomas

Rob Thomas has made a comeback after a draught of six years. He has announced to drop a new solo album later this year. The first single from the album is already out and it sounds a lot like “Love Runs Out” by One Republic. The reason for this similarity is the fact that Ryan Tedder produced and co-wrote the track. The track titled “Trust You” premiered worldwide on May 25.

“Trust You” by Rob Thomas will be available on iTunes later this week. You can listen it on SoundCloud below while waiting for the iTunes release.

“Trust You” is the first taste of Rob Thomas’ third solo album. The former Matchbox Twenty lead singer last released a solo album in 2009. The new album titled “The Great Unknonw” will be released through Atlantic Records.

Although Rob Thomas has been away from music scene for last six years, it isn’t something that is going to stop him from landing yet another big album. The 43-year old is already preparing to hit the charts with his this single and there are chances that the track will end up as a moderate hit, which is nice considering Rob hasn’t been around for long. The follow up singles may get even better response. Listen to the track below and have your say in the comments below.

Listen “Trust You” by Rom Thomas