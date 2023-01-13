Watch: “Tell Me Why” by Rich Homie Quan & Drake

If you’ve been following Rich Homie Quan, you’d know he announced to work with Drake during an interview last summer. Nothing happened as time passed and fans kept waiting. But the wait is over now as both have come together for a track titled “Tell Me Why”. Their collaboration will become a part of an upcoming album titled “Rich Gang 2”. This album will have records from other artists as well and will be worth your time and money. So keep your heads up for the release if you enjoy this track. The album will be out in early 2015.

“Tell Me Why” isn’t overly lengthy despite two artists coming together. It is hardly three minutes long. The track opens with Drake rapping at an upbeat verse.

“All my niggas so hungry, man they just see what they kill”

When Drake finishes rapping, Rich Homie Quan takes over and sings through the hook. As the hook is through, Homie Quan also raps a verse. Rich Homie Quan has really done good work here especially when singing on the hook. Drake is also mesmerizing with his traditional upbeat rapping.

Listen “Tell Me Why” by Rich Homie Quan & Drake