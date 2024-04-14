New Music: “My Side” by Drake

Drake has been making a lot of news recently. He has announced ‘Judngle’ tour lately and has been probably ‘the most famous’ person who went to Coachella 2015 – Madonna made out with him on stage in front of the massive audience. Yet here is Drake with a solo cut from his album . This solo cut isn’t to be found in the digital copy anywhere but you can get this only if you purchase the retail version of Drake’s “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late”. This new solo cut titled “My Side” is five minutes long.

Drake released “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” on iTunes. The album includes two bonus tracks, ‘My Side’ and ‘How About Now’. Although its a bonus track, it doesn’t mean that the track isn’t of the highest quality. In fact, it is as good as the other tracks on album on terms of production quality. Drake talks about disconnecting from his past relationships in this track and sings in a slow-pace “Why you never come to where I stay?’.

“My Side” is produced by Boi-1da. The album “If You Are Reading This It’s Too Late” has already crossed the platinum mark and now with Drake focusing on increasing sales of physical copies, there is every chance that sales number will eventually double, especially when you include bonus track on retail copy and not on digital download version. People are definitely going to buy the retail copy just to listen to those extra tracks, especially when they are worth listening. Listen to “My Side” below.

Listen “My Side” by Drake