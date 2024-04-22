New Music: “Ghost Town” by Adam Lambert

“Ghost Town” is the latest released single from Adam Lambert’s third studio album “The Original High”. The album is planned for release on June 12. This single is produced by Max Martin and is destined to top the charts. Everything about the song is great and the response from fans has also been equally encouraging. Just check out how people are talking about Adam’s upcoming third album on their blogs and Twitter.

“Ghost Town” shares a lot of similarities with Kiesza’s deep house style and Hilary Duff’s “Sparks”. With pulsating beat in the chorus while the other song has a powerful folk and guitar based melody. Adam has put everything in his vocals that sound great, especially in chorus where the bass drops and whistling takes over. You’re definitely going to be hooked to these whistles as you will find yourself whistling everywhere you go after you have listened to this latest rendition by Adam Lambert.

Majority of fans weren’t expecting anything new or different from Adam for this track but he has simply exceeded expectations with this single. This is a surefire hit. You may want to keep an eye on the album release and more tracks that Adam decides to release from album before June 12.

Listen to “Ghost Town” by Adam Lambert – Official Lyric Video