New Bop Review: “Magnetic” By Monsta X & Sebastián Yatra

The K-Pop group Monsta X has premiered a new song titled “Magnetic” and this time they have linked up with Sebastian Yatra. This new song is a part of the releases they are making to support their English-language album All About Luv. The album will be coming out on 14 February 2020. Earlier, they released two tracks titled “Middle Of The Night” and “Someone’s Someone” and both received amazing reception. This new song “Magnetic” sounds equally good and we are sure it will become yet another winner for the K-Pop Kings.

The song “Magnetic” is about a relationship that’s impossible to avoid. “I’m giving it up, baby.” The band follows up this opening line by stating that’s it’s impossible to resist “That trying to resist what’s automatic, anyway.” All the efforts they’d put into resisting this connection would go to waste. It’s more like a power pulling in “Your touch is magnetic ’cause I can’t forget it. There’s a power pulling me back to you.” After realizing this automatic connection, the singer decides to give in “And baby, I’ll let it. ‘Cause you’re so magnetic, I get it.”

The song turns on its head after the opening lines and throws a dance break. To be honest, the end product is intoxicating – something that’s impossible to resist. “Magnetic” has something magnetic about itself. Give it a listen below and you will get that feeling about this new bop.

Listen To “Magnetic” By Monsta X & Sebastián Yatra