Music Video: “U Mad” by Vic Mensa ft. Kanye West

Vic Mensa is having a great year. He has released a music video for his track “U Mad” which is assisted by Kanye West. The rising rapper from Chicago will include this track on his upcoming studio album titled “Traffic”. This album will be out by the end of this year but there is no fixed date announced as of now.

The visual for “U Mad” is one of the best you will see from Vic Mensa. He himself once said that this visual reflects on him. The music video opens with Kanye West donning sweatshirt while Mensa appears in a straitjacket. The costumes are created by Kanye West’s clothing brand DONDA. Critics and fans have equally liked the music video and have called it a success. Only time will tell if the music video tops the charts.

Vic Mensa will be touring to promote his upcoming album “Traffic”. The tour will begin in west coast and it will make stops and deliver performances in San Diego, Dallas, San Francisco and Sacramento. There are many other stops as well. This covers only part one of the tour. Dates, venues and other details for part two of the tour are yet to be announced. If you are a Vic Mensa fan, keep coming back as we will post updates on his tour as soon as announced.

Watch music video for “U Mad” by Vic Mensa ft. Kanye West





