Carrie Underwood has already excited country music fans by releasing amazing single “Smoke Break” a few days back and now she has released a music video for the single. The music video was premiered through Entertainment Tonight website. It was later made available on VEVO as well.

“Smoke Break” will be included in Carrie’s upcoming fifth studio album “Storyteller”, which will be released on October 23rd. The album will be released via Arista Nashville records. This single is about the life of hardworking people. If you spend most part of your day working, this single could be your anthem for times to come.

The music video for “Smoke Break” shows Carrie sing for a couple as she drives through the never-ending Nashville roads. The couple had fallen in love on the first sight at a restaurant. The boy, who was at the restaurant to eat food, falls in love with the waitress who was serving his table. The girl has three jobs to meet her ends while the boy comes from a background where kids don’t go to college but they drive tractors. This boy, who was the first son of the family, decided to pursue college instead of doing what his forefathers were doing. They fall in love and are seen at a Carrie Underwood concert. Don’t look for cigarettes in the video – there isn’t even one.

Watch Music Video “Smoke Break” by Carrie Underwood