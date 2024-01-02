Music Video Review: “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has premiered the official music video for her recent single “Tell Me You Love Me”. In the music video, Demi goes through the worst breakup one could possibly imagine.

“Tell Me You Love Me” music video premiered today on VEVO. Within a few hours of being available, the music video has gathered a lot of views and it’s already some kind of a storm. demi’s fans are shocked to learn what happens to Demi in the visuals.

In the official music video, you will see Jesse Williams sharing the screen with Demi Lovato. Jesse is simply amazing and looks unbelievably sexy with Demi on screen. They are engaged in the music video but they have their problems like every relationship on earth. Most importantly, they have trust issues.

Despite all their problems, the actual wedding does happen. You know that even before you watch the video because you have already seen that infamous wedding picture that Demi shared on social media a few days back.

To know what goes on in the music video and what happens after the wedding, you gotta see the music video yourself. I don’t want to reveal it since it deserves to reveal itself to you. Watch it below.

Watch Official Music Video “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato