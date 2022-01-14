Music Video Review: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has finally premiered an official music video for her recent single “Million Reasons”. This new song is taken from Gaga’s upcoming album “Joanne”. It’s only the second official single to be released from this album yet.

Lady Gaga premiered the MV on VEVO.

The music video opens with Lady Gaga waking up in a desert. From how it looks, this is obviously a continuation from where Gaga left us in her previous video “Perfect Illusion”. Since she partied hard in the desert in the last video, she is clearly tired and somewhat sleepy. But she isn’t alone there as a some of her fans finally reach the desert and rescue her. Her fans take her straight to the shooting set of her new music video “Million Reasons”.

When Gaga reaches the places where she is meant to shoot the new music video, she is accompanied by a gift, probably left with her from her fans. She opens the gift and then starts performing her new song with her guitar. She’s wearing a pink suit, maybe that’s what came out of the gift package that her fans left with her. Anyway, she continues her performance in this sexy pink dress. But it’s the end when everyone guessing about the gift is proven wrong as Gaga finally reveal the gift. It was a rosary and the gift came from her sister and not her fans. The gift makes her emotional and probably has special meaning to her, beyond this music video. You can watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga