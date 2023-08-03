Music Video Review: “Instruction” by Jax Jones and Demi Lovato

Jax Jones has released a new music video for his song “Instruction”. The music video features Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don. The video hit the internet yesterday and has already received thousands of views. I believe Demi looks so hot in this MV that the number of views is going to cross a million within a few hours.

Although Demi looks super hot in this video, she is not alone in this category. Stefflon Don is another girl in the video who will grab your attention. She rides the horse and looks amazing. I’m sure she will give Demi a tough competition for hotness in this music video.

The music video has a simple concept but it manages to look exotic. That’s primarily due to the Brazillian dancers who add a lot of color to the music video with their exotic Carnival dresses. I’m sure you are going to enjoy the special treatment that video gets due to these dancers.

If that doesn’t seem enough and you want something more from Demi in this music video, watch for her dance moves. Her choreography is simply amazing. To be honest, I haven’t seen her move like that before. She is fierce and she has a style. Her hair looks great and her makeup sits well with her overall attitude in the MV. Time to watch the video.

Watch “Instruction” by Jax Jones featuring Demi Lovato