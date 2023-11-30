Music Video Review: “FAB” By JoJo featuring Remy Ma

JoJo premiered the music video for “FAB” featuring rap queen Remy Ma via YouTube last night on November 29th, 2016. “FAB” is an R&B and urban mix which is a part of JoJo’s third studio album “Mad Love.”

After the dispute with the past record, “Mad Love” released in October via Atlantic Records is a good comeback for the gorgeous pop star.

The full black and white music video directed by Wes Teshmone shows JoJo singing the song in her hot and sassy outfit. Personally, I liked her fiercest looks for the fake people who claim themselves as “friends.” And Remy Ma’s part in the video justified her fire verses; showing her middle fingers to the fake *aa b**ches.

In the embed below, at 3:11, do that sticking your tongue out again, JoJo. Loved it! Whatever she does looks so hot and beautiful. Somewhere in the mid, you will see camera’s capturing the disgusted faces of a few girls; showing them as the Fake *ss B**ches “FAB.” A good music video it is.

We, at AllNoise hope that JoJo doesn’t get into any dispute with the current label Atlantic Records, and she continues to bring some good music for the fans.

Watch: “FAB” By Jojo Featuring Remy Ma