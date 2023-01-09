Music Video Review: “Count Contessa” by Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks has premiered a new video on YouTube for her single “Count Contessa”. The music video is an energetic visual, justifying the high-energy rap track. The track “Count Contessa” is from “Fantasea II: The Second Wave” mixtape. This mixtape will surface online soon according to some authentic sources close to the rapper.

The music video is directed by Rony Alwin and it’s shot in Bali, Indonesia. The scenery is awesome and the video is shot with a lot of love. You will notice that every shot is well worked. Azealia Banks is seen walking with her dog while flaunting her sexy body in a swimsuit. Although her body looks like oddly structured, it’s still one of the best swimsuit bodies in the industry today and Azealia has proven it once again in this video. You will also be impressed with her skills as a “santera’ when you watch the video. Watch the music video below and be sure to leave comments. We’re sure you’re going to love Azealia throughout the video.

Watch “Count Contessa” by Azealia Banks