Music Video Review: “Safe Place To Land” by Christian Burghardt

To be honest about it, Christian Burghardt has made a huge first impression with his first music video for his 2014 EP ‘Safe Place To Land”. The video is so good that fans are already wondering what took Christian to drop a video for his guitar-pop anthem.

Christian Burghardt recently joined Dr. Luke under Kemosabe Records, which is already having massive success with an arsenal of hitmakers including Becky G, LunchMoney Lewis and GRL. Now being under a label known for hitmakers, there is every chance that we’re going to see Christian’s name in top music charts.

Christian Burghardt’s music will remind you of John Mayer. The sound and even Christian’s voice have a lot of John Mayer in there. He has plans for a full length album but there is no confirmed date as of now.

The music video for “Safe Place To Land” is simple in its concept. There are no complex visuals as Christian hangs out with female pro-surfers. The pro-surfers, Bruna Schmitz and Quincy look really great but if you’re looking for flirting, you’re probably going to be somewhat disappointed as the visuals are loaded with closeup shots of Christian’s freckled face. Nevertheless, the video, as an introduction to Christian, is just about perfect. It works like a perfect trigger to love Christian Burghardt – everything that a an artist would probably want from his first music video.

Watch “Safe Place To Land” by Christian Burghardt