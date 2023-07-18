Music Video Review: “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen has released music video for her second song after from her third studio album. This third album will be titled “E-MO-TION”. The music video for “Run Away With Me” is produced by Shellback and it was released on VEVO.

This is perfect time for Canadian pop singer to release a music video as her third album will be making its way to U.S. markets in a month’s time. The album is already available in stores in Japan. If the music video can gather some momentum, it will help Miss Jepsen sell a lot more copies compared to her previous albums.

The music video “Run Away With Me” is a lot better than what we have seen from Miss Jepsen so far. Those who hated “I Really Like You” video for obvious reasons are going to fall in love with “Run Away With Me”. Everything Carly did in this track and its video seems to be working perfectly for her. With this music video out, there is every chance that Carly will save herself from a complete failure as a singer. If “Run Away With Me” gets high position on a few charts, there is a good chance that radios will pick it up and fortune of her upcoming album could change. However, if this music video goes big, Carly can see her days changing.

Watch Music Video “Run Away With Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen