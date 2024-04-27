Music Video: “Flashlight” by Jessie J

British pop sensation Jessie J has released music video for her latest single “Flashlight” on VEVO this Friday. We have already talked about the song in a previous post when its audio was released and we believed that the track wasn’t something out of the blue. But it was rather a routine track with nothing new. If you listen to pop regularly, you won’t be much impressed by the song since you would’ve heard dozen of other similar tracks. The track is also serving as soundtrack for feature movie “Pitch Perfect 2”.

“Flashlight” could have had a bright future and massive sales but Jessie J missed the trick here. This was going to be soundtrack of one of the big budget movies, which means there was going to be millions and millions of dollars being generated in revenue. This was the chance for Jessie J to make it big and come out with her best and yet here she is with an ordinary track – the tune we have already heard a dozen times. Probably Jessie J was way too busy with her other projects to think seriously about this project or maybe that’s the best she can do. You decide.

The music video for “Flashlight” shows Jessie J at the Barden University where she is about to perform a concert for the university students. She is first seen wearing outdated fashion costume but later she dons a sparkling black that just makes things perfect. Her performance at the concert is something you are going to love despite disliking the track. There are flashlights everywhere on the stage and Jessie J continues to move from side to side. You can watch the music video below.

Watch “Flashlight” by Jessie J