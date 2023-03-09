Music Video: “All Day” by Kanye West

Kanye West has debuted his new music video at The Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris while attending the event with his wife Kim Kardashian. The music video for track “All Day” was exclusively screened for attendees of the famous Paris Fashion Week – an event that Kanye West takes seriously. The stylish music video is directed by Steve McQueen, who is known for directing ’12 Years a Slave”.

In the music video, Kanye West is shown rapping alone inside an abandoned warehouse. The visuals are very stylish at least what we can see from the snippet leaked online. There is no word on the official release of the video so all you can checkout is a snippet as of now. But the good news for Kanye fans is that some attendees at the Paris Fashion Week took their cameras with them and used them to capture the entire 8-min clip. The quality is not great but you will definitely get to thee the video before it is released officially.

The track “All Day” has been around since last summer but last week was the only the first time anyone heard its complete version. This new anthem from Yeezy rapper has received decent reception because it has something for every Kanye fan.

Watch “All Day” by Kanye West