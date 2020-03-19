Music News: Lana Del Ray Working On New Music In Quarantine

Lana Del Ray isn’t letting quarantine get in her way of making music or stifle her creativity.

She took up to her Instagram to share a couple of arty pictures and titles of two new songs that she is about to release or they could also be just ideas.

According to her voice memos, the titles are ‘If This Is The End I Want A Boyfriend’ and ‘Grenadine Quarantine’. Only time will tell if these tracks will ever see the light of day.

There are chances that these might be ideas for Lana’s ‘spoken word’ album. At one point in time, the ‘freestyle’ poetry’ project was supposed to come out on 4th January, it got cancelled for some fine-tuning but now might be the perfect time to release it.

For now, if anything could soothe the masses in these times of distress and uncertainty, its the ‘Norman F**king Rockwell’ queen’s words of insight.

If you’re hungry for Lana content she also has a book coming out named ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’.Below is the Instagram post where she shared this amazing news



