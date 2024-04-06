Morrissey sparks fresh race row

Former Smiths singer Morrissey is at the centre of yet another controversy after labelling the Chinese a ‘subspecies’ in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.

The outspoken singer made the remarks in relation to China’s ‘horrific’ record on animal rights issues:

“Did you see the thing on the news about their treatment of animals and animal welfare? Absolutely horrific. You can’t help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies.”

Chinese groups in the UK have already moved to condemn the singer’s remarks, but so far the reclusive front-man has declined to comment further on his views.

Morrissey has also revealed that his forthcoming autobiography is ‘almost concluded’.







