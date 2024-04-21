Single review: Molly – ‘Children Of The Universe’

It’s that time of year. Yes, when our Eurovision track lands. Sounding very unlike a typical cheesy Eurovision song, Molly wisely drops her surname on this release to bring a bombastic number that balances a percussion-focussed bridge with a striking verse and ethereal, Florence and the Machine-like chorus.

It’s not as immediately catchy as our last couple of entries and lacks the poppy vibe of those, but as a song it’s much more credible and interesting, but I’m not sure how that will sit with a Europe-wide audience.

Combining a strong verse with some genuinely interesting lyrics and more to say than your typical Eurovision song this is musically and vocally superb.

(7/10)

Buy: Children Of The Universe