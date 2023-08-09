Miguel Contributes In “Crazy Rich Asians” With His Song “Vote”

While everyone was waiting for some new music by the American singer “Miguel”, he has just come back on the screens with a dazzling contribution in the newly released movie “Crazy Rich Asians”.

The movie Crazy Rich Asians has been released in theaters this week. It is produced by Mark Ronson and Hudson Mohawke and is based on the best-selling novel of 2013 by Kevin Kwan and Stars Constance Wu among some others. Miguel has accompanied the movie with his new song titled “vote”.

The R&B singer has decided to go with the breathy vocals this time. The song intends to vote for the good time, or you can say that he is here to have a good time.

Vote is an upbeat song in which you will find Miguel uttering lyrics like “I’ve got that feeling, the feeling too easy As long as I’m breathing, I’ve gotta vote for a good time” with his beautiful voice. The combination of the cool beat and the voice of the R&B singer uttering soft vibes makes the number more colorful.

Listen to Miguel’s New song “Vote”