“Meaning Of Life” by Kelly Clarkson – Review + Music Video

Kelly Clarkson has premiered a new song titled “Meaning of Life” and it’s a special gift for her fans. It’s a gift because Kelly didn’t announce the song earlier neither did she talk about it anywhere. The track will serve as a title track for her eight studio album, which will premier this year.

“Meaning of Life” probably wanted to give her fans this song on “Happy Mother’s Day” but things got delayed a little. Kelly, after releasing the song, told the fans that its her gift for them – it’s a gift for mothers. It talks about the purpose of a mother’s life.

In the music video, you will see Kelly Clarkson wearing beautiful dresses and performing the track at various venues. Every location is beautifully decorated and it just adds a lot of value to the music video. Finally, you will see her performing in a silver dress with the whole band.

Watch “Meaning Of Life” Music Video by Kelly Clarkson