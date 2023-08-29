Single review: Manic Street Preachers – ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’

From their new album Futurology, ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’ isn’t the song I was expecting from the Preachers.

Though their last lead single ‘Rewind The Song’ was a difficult song to get into but ultimately rewarding, this new song lacks that spark and imagination, and feels like a sub-par release by the Welsh rockers.

Fans will embrace their return to their older sound, and the bridge leads up to the chorus nicely, but it doesn’t capture the energy or statement-like lyrics of their bigger numbers.

(5/10)