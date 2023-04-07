Mani denies Stone Roses reunion rumours

The Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield has rubbished rumours of the Madchester bands imminent reunion.

In todays Sun newspaper, it was suggested Roses singer Ian Brown and guitarist John Squire had buried the hatchet at Mani’s mother’s funeral and had agreed to the possibility of a money-spinning reunion.

Brown and Squire famously fell out 15 years ago as the band imploded under the pressure of living up to early expectations – after a disappointing critical and commercial response to second album ‘The Second Coming’. The pair have reportedly not spoken since then, but today’s reports suggested an unlikely reunion was a very real possibility.

However, in a statement released by NME, Mani made it clear that there was no talk of a reunion – and went on to suggest he wasn’t too happy with his mother’s funeral being dragged into the papers:

“I’m disgusted that my personal grief has been invaded and hijacked by these nonsensical stories. Two old friends meeting up after 15 years to pay their respects to my mother does not constitute the reformation of The Stone Roses. Please fuck off and leave it alone. It isn’t true and isn’t happening.”

That seems definitive enough, but with the positive reaction the news sparked this morning you can’t help but think the baggy veterans must be keen to cash-in before it’s too late.





