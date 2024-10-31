Louisa Johnson performed “So Good” single on The X Factor UK

The beautiful and charming Louisa Johnson delivered the very first televised performance of her new single “So Good” on October 30th, 2016. British Singer Louisa Johnson is the winner of the previous season of “The X Factor UK.” The track is a part of her long-awaited upcoming debut album.

Louisa Johnson was a guest star in Series 13 result show of “The X Factor UK.”

She was all confident and put her God-gifted potent vocals to show her talent. She was looking so sexy in short silver dress that made the crowd see her beautiful legs.

Though her voice is good but the song isn’t a suitable choice for her. It’s so dramatic and definitely not radio-friendly. Why Syco selected it to be the lead single? It could be a follow-up single.

Anyway, thanks to the “The X Factor UK” brand that given her an opportunity to promote her music. And why not! She’s a former winner.

We hope that “So Good” rocks the UK Singles Chart and give Louisa her first achievement. For a singer who’s premiering her first album, it would be a great motivation. Also, we hope that she adds some good follow-up singles that could make her album more popular.

Watch the Performance by Louisa Johnson on The X Factor UK