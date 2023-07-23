Lost Kings & Tove Styrke’s Single “Stuck” A Summer Anthem – Listen it Here

Lost kings are serving us with exceptional music from very beginning of their career. And they are not stopping here, DJ Duo from Los Angeles have released the fresh track “Stuck” Feat. Tove Styrke – A Swedish recording artist. It’s more of a summer anthem this season, it’s very rocky and talky. Also check : Single Review: “Look At Us Now” by Lost Kings & Ally Brooke

Lost Kings have gained over 200 million steams worldwide and have had 14 Number 1’s and risen up as an emerging talent and set their bench mark. This is an amazing collaboration as Trov’s vocals are spiritual and electric and elegant production is bang on! The per-chorus is the highlight of a song. Trove Stryke executes his part perfectly and very carefully and she takes you to the next level. The lyrics portrait a picture about a sadly failed relationship and she still has problems forgetting. “I get so conflicted when I see you without me / Are you better off without me?”, sings Trove Stryke in second verse.

I’ve been a huge fan of Trove and Lost Kings and they did a song together, now I can sleep in peace.

Stream “Stuck” here!