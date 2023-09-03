Listen: Little Boots Single – ‘Headphones’

Little Boots – ‘Headphones’

Buy: Headphones

Victoria ‘Little Boots’ Hesketh has released ‘Headphones’ online today – the latest cut taken from her upcoming second album. Check it out below and let me know what you think:

Like ‘Shake’ and ‘Every Night I Say A Prayer’ before it, ‘Headphones’ doesn’t exactly mark a new direction for Little Boots, so depending on your point of view it’s either a) brilliant for sticking to the same great formula, or b) boring for sticking to the same old formula! For me, it’s a nice enough, bouncy slice of electro-pop fit to grace any beer garden or summer BBQ – if only we had the weather!

There’s loads of remixes of ‘Headphones’ to be got as well, from the likes of Dimitri From Paris, Ronika and this one from Todd Edwards:

Update – 7 June

Little Boots has released the video to ‘Headphones’ today. Check it out:



