Tribes’ second album Wish To Scream is out on 20 May, and by the sounds of lead single ‘How The Other Half Live‘ and newly revealed single ‘Dancehall’ it’s shaping up to be pretty good.

Like ‘How The Other Half Live’, ‘Dancehall’ is a powerful melody driven track that plays to Tribes rough-around-the-edges strengths. Check it out:

‘Dancehall’ is also out on 20 May on Islands Records.