Listen to Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Previously Unreleased Track Recorded in 1984

The Prince Estate and Warner Bros. Records have jointly released Prince’s original unreleased track “Nothing Compares 2 U”. This version of the song was originally recorded back in 1984 but was never officially released. This unheard previously unreleased track is the original version of 1984 recording. It’s written, produced, and arranged by the legendary Prince.

This song is released as a part of the promise made by The Prince Estate to release previously unheard tracks this year. We are going to see more material being released during the coming few months. The track “Nothing Compares 2 U” was originally recorded by Susan Rogers at the famous Flying Cloud Drive in Minnesota. The track features saxophone from Eric Leeds and Susannah Melvoin has backing vocals.

The Estate and Warner Bros. accompanied this release with a visual that shows us Prince rehearsing the original track back in 1984. It’s summer time and Prince is really excited about the song as you could see from the visuals.

Listen to “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Prince