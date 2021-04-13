Listen to ‘Con Altura’ by Rosalia ft. J Balvin

Rosalia, the undisputed Queen of Spain, dropped a new song and it’s fire. The track is titled “Con Altura” and it features J Balvin. Unlike what we have heard from the Spanish queen so far, this track is upbeat trap-pop song.
It’s a catchy track and J Balvin has played his part in making it even better. With one collaboration between the stars already loved by the fans and now this one destined to be a hit, we’re sure Rosalia and J Balvin will give us more hits in the near future.
With this change in genre, Rosalia has taken a gamble that may pay really well as she has opened up to