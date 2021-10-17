Listen to “Against the Day” By Wolf Parade

Wolf Parade has released a new single titled “Against The Day.” It’s been over 2 years since we heard anything new from Wolf Parade. This new single marks their return to the music scene and we are excited.

It’s refreshing to have them back. Their last album was in 2017 and it made us want more from them. But for some reason, they went off the scene. With this new single, they are making sure that everyone knows they’re back for real. They have also released a music video along with their new single. The visual is directed by Scorpion Dagger.

Along with this new single, the band has also announced a 2020 tour. Check out their tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

March 02 Utrecht, Netherlands

March 03 Hamburg, Germany

March 04 Berlin, Germany

March 06 Cologne, Germany

March 07 Zurich, Switzerland

March 08 Luxembourg, Luxembourg

March 09 Paris, France

March 10 Brussels, Belgium

March 11 London, England

March 13 Bristol, England

March 14 Manchester, England

March 15 Dublin, Ireland

Watch Music Video “Against the Day” By Wolf Parade