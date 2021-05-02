Listen To Single: “Got My Number” by Kim Petras

Kim Petras has dropped a banger and we’re loving it. It’s titled “Got My Number”, which is the second gem we got from the new era that the 26-year old started with the release of “Broken” last week.

Ever since she launched “I Don’t Want It At All”, she’s been at her game as she launched one hit after another, but never rushing the process and ensuring that song is a pop gem.

Before giving out this new track, she announced that she’ll be giving new music a day in advance and so the fans were ecstatic with the news. I’m sure no one is disappointed after hearing the track today. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “Got My Number” by Kim Petras