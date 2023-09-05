Listen to Single by Fergie “M.I.L.F Money”

It’s been a few years since Fergie has been indicating that she will be making it big as a solo artist. Unfortunately, she has disappointed her fans. This was probably her last shot at a solo career and she has failed miserably. This new single is titled “M.I.L.F Money” and it is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Fans have waited for two years now for any new music from Fergie. The last time around we heard her it was “L.A Love” two years back. It’s so disappointing that such a long wait hasn’t turned out to be rewarding. This new song sounds more like a mess that can only give you a headache and nothing more.

This new single “M.I.L.F Money” will be included in Fergie’s upcoming solo album “Double Dutchess”. As I know, this album will be out by the end of this year. But the way fans have received this new single, it looks obvious that the album will be delayed further unless another single from the album succeeds to convince fans. Still, there is some hope that the former Black Eyes Peas star will be bringing back those magical urban-pop tunes.

Although fans were expecting Fergie to give them a carefree song that would entertain them, she has actually come up with a song that will make them hit “stop”. It’s tragic. Still, you gotta listen to this song once to see how Fergie missed this great opportunity to come back to the limelight.

Listen to “M.I.L.F Money” by Fergie