Jack White has released a brand new song “Over and Over and Over”. The track will be included in rocker’s upcoming LP “Boarding House Reach”. The LP will release on March 23rd. Considering it’s only a few weeks away, it’s exciting to hear this new song from the album. Fans definitely needed to hear some more music from this genre-blending LP before they decide to buy it.

While talking about his new LP, Jack White told a magazine in an interview that he has mixed different genres in this project. Fans can expect to hear sounds that will experiment in punk, hip-hop, and rock & roll genres according to the rocker.

This new track “Over and Over and Over” is set around thundering drum beats and loud rock guitar riffs. You will hear the guitar riff throughout the track. It’s blow-out as you expect from Jack White. The drumbeat is totally awesome. You will also hear other sonic surprises in this track, especially when the track takes a bongo break. You will also hear some haunting voices in the chorus, which is totally unique and unexpected. I think it’s a worthy follow up to White’s previous track “Respect Commander”. Listen to this latest track below.

Listen to “Over and Over and OveR” by Jack White