Listen To Khalid’s Song, “My Bad”:

The American singer and songwriter, “Khalid” has shared a new song titled, “My bad” following his previously released song, “Talk”.

The track My Bad was co-written by Khalid with Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II. It will appear on Khalid’s upcoming second studio album, “Free Spirit”. The album is supposed to be released on 5th of April 2019.

Well, do I really need to tell you that My Bad is a banger? I mean y’all know him. He always comes with the best and here is another one.

This new song possesses sweet production, Khalid again with slaying vocals. The lyrics are impressive.

Listen to Khalid’s new song, “My Bad”:

Good News for Khalid’s fans; Catch him at the American television show, “Saturday Night Live” on 9th of March.