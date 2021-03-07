Listen To John Newman’s Song, “Feelings”:

No more teasers! Yeah, the English musician, singer, and songwriter, “John Newman” is back with a brand new single titled, “Feelings”. It is a follow up to his last released song, “Fire In Me” that was premiered a whole long year ago in March 2018.

The track Feelings was co-written by John Newman with, “Emma Bertilsson”, “Litens Anton Nilsson”, “Fredrik Häggstam” and “SHY Nodi”.

I am impressed. I must say that John has come back with a stunning song. It comes with a sweet production, very relaxing on ears. John has uttered charming vocals and the lyrics are so emotional.

Listen to John Newman’s new song titled, “Feelings”:

So, do you love this new song? Here is what John thinks about his new song, “what will be my best run of music yet! Me at my best, most comfortable and the best version of what I can be”.