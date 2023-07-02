Listen to “I See Love” by Joe Jonas and Jonas Blue

This summer, we are going to have a lot of hits. Here is another addition to that by Joe Jonas and Jonas Blue. Their new collaboration “I See Love” is an anthemic track that will set the tone for the heat to some this summer.

The 28-year old has already given us “Longer Than I Though” earlier this month. The track was amazing and we are now waiting for a video. However, Jonas has decided to keep us busy while we wait for the video to come out with a new single titled “I See”. It’s as good as you expect from the DNCE frontman. If you don’t know already, this track is the soundtrack for Hotel Transylvania 3.

It’s another of those perfect bops that we have heard from the British producer this year. He kept good songs coming and now he has given us this mega anthem for the summer. I hope it will do good as Jonas’ earlier tracks “Hearts Ain’t Gonna Lie” and “Rise” did really good on radio and streaming services.

This new track “I See Love” is perfect for clubs with its heavy disco-production. In the track, Jonas is singing about finding a perfect place – a place where he always wanted to be with his girl. It’s the place where he believes his relationship will blossom. Stream the song below.

Listen “I See Love” by Joe Jonas and Jonas Blue