Listen to DJ Shadow’s ‘Diplo & Friends’ mix for Radio 1Xtra here

Legendary producer DJ Shadow took charge of the Radio 1Xtra decks on 21 July for a special ‘Diplo & Friends’ mix – and has today made it available to stream in full.

Listen to the full mix here, and check out the full tracklist below:

[unknown] – Intro

Nevermind – Technogrime

KaW Hyphy – (Dear Lola Remix)

Donald Krunk – Duck Off The Realness

Helix Whoosh – Ice Dispenser

Terror Danjah – Explode

Bassnector – Rap With A T (Instrumental)

DJ Shadow – Walkie Talkie

Two Fresh X heRobust – Throw That

Kendrick Lamar – Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe

DA-10 – Redshift

Bleep Bloop & Patrick Sexx – Really

Zero Cash – Put This Back

Ganz – Folie A’ Deux (G Jones Remix)

Riff Raff – Dolce & Gabbana

DJ Pound – Whpshhhh

Joney – OMG It’s Ethno Music

Cashmere Cat – Secrets + Lies

DJ Shadow – This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)

UZ x Salva – Molly & OJ

Blue Daisy X Unknown Shapes – Rick Ross

Bleep Bloop – Tilt (Koloah Remix)

TNGHT – Acrylics

BANKS – Fall Over (Djemba Djemba Remix)

RNDM X KDNE – #FWTB (feat. Rndm Vader)

Kowton Vs Bashmore – Mirror Song

Housemeister – London

Druid Cloak – Night Touch

Subp Yao – Bottles

Alessio Buso & Dirty Diana – Blow Dem (Trap Transition Remix)

Shox – Hi Grade (DVA’s Hi Emotions Remix)

Wiwek – Angry Birdz

Vado – Killa Wit (feat. Fred The Godson & Jae Millz)

Deft – New York’s Finest

DJ Rashad – Drums Please

Subp Yao – Pull Up (Oneone Remix)

Oneone & Illrock – Mthrfckr

DJ Shadow – Seein’ Thangs (feat. David Banner)

DJ Fresh – Earthquake (Demo Version)

DJ Shadow – Warning Call (feat. Tom Vek)

The Beatles – Come Together

DJ Cooley – Rocker

Taz & Akka – Paul Is Dead

UGK – International Players Anthem (feat. Outkast)

Machine Drum – EyesDontLie (DJ Shadow Remix)