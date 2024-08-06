Listen to DJ Shadow’s ‘Diplo & Friends’ mix for Radio 1Xtra here

Legendary producer DJ Shadow took charge of the Radio 1Xtra decks on 21 July for a special ‘Diplo & Friends’ mix – and has today made it available to stream in full.
Listen to the full mix here, and check out the full tracklist below:
[unknown] – Intro
Nevermind – Technogrime
KaW Hyphy – (Dear Lola Remix)
Donald Krunk – Duck Off The Realness
Helix Whoosh – Ice Dispenser
Terror Danjah – Explode
Bassnector – Rap With A T (Instrumental)
DJ Shadow – Walkie Talkie
Two Fresh X heRobust – Throw That
Kendrick Lamar – Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe
DA-10 – Redshift
Bleep Bloop & Patrick Sexx – Really
Zero Cash – Put This Back
Ganz – Folie A’ Deux (G Jones Remix)
Riff Raff – Dolce & Gabbana
DJ Pound – Whpshhhh
Joney – OMG It’s Ethno Music
Cashmere Cat – Secrets + Lies
DJ Shadow – This Time (I’m Gonna Try It My Way)
UZ x Salva – Molly & OJ
Blue Daisy X Unknown Shapes – Rick Ross
Bleep Bloop – Tilt (Koloah Remix)
TNGHT – Acrylics
BANKS – Fall Over (Djemba Djemba Remix)
RNDM X KDNE – #FWTB (feat. Rndm Vader)
Kowton Vs Bashmore – Mirror Song
Housemeister – London
Druid Cloak – Night Touch
Subp Yao – Bottles
Alessio Buso & Dirty Diana – Blow Dem (Trap Transition Remix)
Shox – Hi Grade (DVA’s Hi Emotions Remix)
Wiwek – Angry Birdz
Vado – Killa Wit (feat. Fred The Godson & Jae Millz)
Deft – New York’s Finest
DJ Rashad – Drums Please
Subp Yao – Pull Up (Oneone Remix)
Oneone & Illrock – Mthrfckr
DJ Shadow – Seein’ Thangs (feat. David Banner)
DJ Fresh – Earthquake (Demo Version)
DJ Shadow – Warning Call (feat. Tom Vek)
The Beatles – Come Together
DJ Cooley – Rocker
Taz & Akka – Paul Is Dead
UGK – International Players Anthem (feat. Outkast)
Machine Drum – EyesDontLie (DJ Shadow Remix)