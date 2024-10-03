Listen to “Damage” by PARTYNEXTDOOR featuring Halsey

PARTYNEXTDOOR has released his new EP and it’s titled “Seven Days”. This new album came out on digital platforms yesterday. The biggest reason to be excited about this new EP is that it includes a collaboration with our favorite Halsey. It’s titled “Damage”.

This Halsey-assisted song “Damage” is third track on this album. It’s the first time that PARTYNEXTDOOR and Halsey collaborated and I’m sure it would turn out to be great. Now that the song is out, you can listen to it yourself and see if the duet meets your expectations.

The duet “Damage” is produced by T-Minus and Frank Dukes. The song is about the damage that love can do. When someone gets under your skin, you can’t resist but wait for that person at all the times. So when you are in that kind of love with someone, he blows your mind everytime you see him. When not here, you spend time thinking about that person. This inflicts “Damage” and that’s what Halsey and PARTYNEXTDOOR are going to sing about in this new song. I’m sure a lot of you can relate to this theme and enjoy the song the way PARTYNEXTDOOR and Halsey meant it.

You will hear Halsey singing the chorus of this urban track. It sounds awesome and I’m sure it’s going to be picked up by the radios pretty soon. You can listen to the song below.

Stream “Damage” by PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Halsey