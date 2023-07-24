Listen to Camila Cabello’s Song “Inside Out” with Bruno Mars

Last night, Camila Cabello debuted a brand new track “Inside Out” while performing her first show as opener for Bruno Mars. Along with this new song, she also performed her other solo songs in her 7-song setlist.

This performance wasnt’ any ordinary performance. It was the opening of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour”. It’s going to last until August 22nd. It’s a big thing for Camila and she knows it. That’s the reason she opened the tour with a 7-song setlist. She was flawless during her performance, which clearly indicates that she has been rehearsing this for days. That’s a good sign. It tells us something for sure that we are going to get to listen to a lot of good music from the ex 5H member.

The new song that she performed at this tour is titled “Inside Out” and it’s probably from her upcoming album “The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving”. You can watch the world premiere of this new song at the end of this review.

Unfortunately, this new Camila Cabello song feels very generic. It has nothing special about it. I’m surprised why Camila chooses this song to debut at such an important performance. Wish it was a better start for Camila. Listen to the song below and decide for yourself.

Watch Camila Cabello Performing “Inside Out” – New Song