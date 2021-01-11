Listen to “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA + Watch Visual from Marvel Studio’s Black Panther

It’s time you sit back and enjoy this new song from Kendrick Lamar “All The Stars”. It features SZA and the song will serve as the soundtrack for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie. It’s Marvel’s superhero character that’s going to help the franchise expand its cinematic universe.

The song came out as a surprise. Kendrick Lamar or the movie studio didn’t make any kind of announcement about this collaboration. We also didn’t hear any bloggers talking about a possible venture. But now that it’s here, it’s something worth talking. It’s that good. I encourage you to get this track when it comes out with the movie on 9th February. And if you enjoy Marvel’s superhero world, this movie is definitely going to be worth watching. It’s not only going to be a Black Panther movie but you will also have many new characters from the comics that never made it to the cinematic universe before.

Now give “All The Stars” a listen. I’m sure you’re going to fall in love with it instantly.

Listen to “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring SZA

Don’t go away yet. There is more material that you’d want to see especially if you are a fan of Marvel universe. It’s the official trailer that has come out. I’m sure you’ll not only enjoy Kendrick Lamar’s music in this clip but there is a lot more to appreciate. It feels like a hit movie already!

We wish all the luck to Black Panther. I really want to see him do good on the big screen. Watch the official trailer below.

Watch Official Trailer – Black Panther – Marvel Studio