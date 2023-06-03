Listen: Swim Deep – ‘King City’

‘King City’ was where it all started for B-town band Swim Deep last year, and today they have revealed the ‘album version’ of their brilliant debut single for your listening pleasure.

Listen to ‘King City’ here:

This version of ‘King City’ is taken from Swim Deep’s debut album Where The Heaven Are We – which is due out on 29 July and promises to be one of the stand-out debut albums of the summer.

As well as revealing ‘King City’, the band have confirmed a ten-date UK tour this September – here’s all the dates:

SEPTEMBER

16 – Sheffield, Queen’s Social Club

17 – Manchester, Academy 3

19 – Leeds, Cockpit

20 – Birmingham, Town Hall

21 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

22 – Cardiff, The Globe

23 – Oxford, 02 Academy 2

24 – Cambridge, The Junction

25 – Brighton, Concorde 2

27 – London, Shepherds Bush