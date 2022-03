Everyone’s favourite glam Britpoppers Suede are back with their new album Bloodsports – and before it is released next week they are streaming it in full online.

The album boasts all the elements that made Suede great back in their heyday – glam guitars, melodic synths, massive choruses and Brett Anderson’s distinctive vocals. Listen to Bloodsports in full below and let me know what you think of it in the comments at the bottom:

Source: Guardian

