Watch: Royal Blood – ‘Figure It Out’ video

UPDATE – 8 July

Royal Blood have just released the video for ‘Figure It Out’, which you can watch below:

Brighton duo Royal Blood are really starting to make a name for themselves with all the primal, convulsive, heavy garage-rock-blues hybrid stuff they’ve been coming out with. They rammed the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury over the weekend, and have followed it up with the online debut of the awesome ‘Figure It Out’.

The track is taken from their upcoming, eponymous debut album which is out on 25 August. ‘Figure It Out’ is released the week before, and can be streamed in full below:

I think the word you’re looking for is ‘visceral’.

‘Figure It Out’ follows in the footsteps of Royal Blood’s previous hype-building releases ‘Come On Over’, ‘Little Monster’, ‘Out Of The Black’ and ‘Hole’.

Preorder the album below: