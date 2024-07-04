Listen: Nas feat. Amy Winehouse – ‘Cherry Wine’

Hip-hop legend Nas continued the buzz-building for his new album last night by releasing yet another track from Life Is Good. Listen to ‘Cherry Wine’, his posthumous duet with Amy Winehouse, here:

Nas and Amy Winehouse got together for recording sessions way back in 2008 and one of the songs from those sessions, ‘Like Smoke’, was used on Amy’s posthumous album Lioness: Hidden Treasures. ‘Cherry Wine’ is the fifth song from Nas’ new album to surface so far, following ‘The Don’, ‘Daughters’, ‘Accident Murderers’ and ‘Loco-Motive’.

Life Is Good is Nas' tenth studio album and is set for release on 17 July.




