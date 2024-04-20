Listen: MGMT – ‘Alien Days’

MGMT’s ‘experimental’ second album Congratulations kind of stopped their promising career in its tracks. Time will tell whether it was a wise choice for them to abandon the radio-friendly electro-pop of their debut for weirder psych-rock leanings, but new single ‘Alien Days’ is promising.

Released today as part of Record Store Day, ‘Alien Days’ is a very Bowie-esque tune with spacey psychedelia and an accessible hook. Listen to it here:

No word yet from MGMT on a new album, but they have a lot of gigs scheduled in the US over the coming months so we may start to hear some solid details soon.