Well this is a new one. Usually we just get a an ‘album trailer’ and a couple of singles to bide us over before an album gets released, but James Blake just took it all to another step by releasing this 15 minute ‘preview’ of his new album Overgrown.

While it’s hard to get a complete impression of the album, the preview certainly sounds like Overgrown is a bit more of a darker and moodier beast than Blake’s self-titled debut. What do you think?