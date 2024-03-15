Listen: Har Mar Superstar reveals soulful new single ‘Lady, You Shot Me’

Remember Har Mar Superstar, the porn star lookalike who was nearly very big a decade ago? Well he’s back with a new album – Bye Bye 17 – which will be released via Strokes front-man Julian Casablancas’ label Cult Records in May.

The album was recorded with the help of a full live band, and if lead single ‘Lady, You Shot Me’ is anything to go by it promises to be an Otis Redding-esque retro soul affair – quite a diversion for the man who bought us sleazy indie-funk classics like ‘Power Lunch’ and ‘EZ Pass’!

Listen to ‘Lady, You Shot Me’:

Here’s what Julian Casablancas had to say about signing Har Mar Superstar (real name Sean Tillmann) to his label:

First time I saw Sean was at the Mercury Lounge years back, and I was blown away by his voice, his confidence and his showmanship. When he recently played me his new record I felt it was something we could help make truly great… we’re excited to try and turn people on to that fact… like the dude himself, the record’s just tough, sad, hilarious and rad.