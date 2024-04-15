Listen: Empire Of The Sun release new single ‘Alive’

Slightly bonkers Australian electro-pop duo Empire Of The Sun are preparing to release the follow-up to their all-conquering 2009 debut album Walking On A Dream this summer, and have today released the lead single ‘Alive’.

Called Ice On The Dune, the new album is set for release in June and judging by ‘Alive’ it won’t be differing too much from their debut. So lots of synths and keyboards whipped up into an epic electro maelstrom, then! Listen to ‘Alive’ below:

And here’s the mental creative promo trailer for Ice On The Dune: