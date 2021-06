Just when you thought Daft Punk were all out of Random Access Memories-related surprises, a new track has surfaced online.

‘Horizon’ is the bonus track on the Japanese version of the French duo’s latest album, and is a brilliantly blissed out and emotive track which takes the soft-rock leanings of the album to ridiculous levels.

To hear ‘Horizon’, head over to the No BPM blog.

Read my review of Random Access Memories here.